Justin Bieber Has A New Purpose & It's To Be A Basketball Star

Bugs Bunny may want to call on Justin Bieber for Space Jam 2 — because this guy has become one hell of a celebrity athlete.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "What Do You Mean?" singer is lacing up his sneakers yet again to join the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. This will be the Biebs' second year participating in the event, though his last time on the court was quite a while ago. He last played in the 2011 game, where he earned the title of Most Valuable Player.
Though Bieber was a very different man back in 2011 (he also released a Christmas album that year, if that informs anything), there's a chance that the singer could return to the court to reclaim the coveted MVP title. Bieber is, after all, just as athletic as ever: The Canadian singer was spotted playing ice hockey in December, repping his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bieber will play on Team Lakers, which includes a mix of performers and actual athletes. NBA's first three-time slam dunk champion Nate Robinson and WNBA player Candace Parker, for example, will suit up alongside Nick Cannon and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. On the other side of the court will be Team Clippers, which unites stars like black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and Orange Is the New Black alum Dascha Polanco with NBA legend Paul Pierce and Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Need any proof that Bieber has game? Just check out this video from his Instagram.
Now, the real question on everyone's mind: Will alleged girlfriend Selena Gomez be there, cheering him on from the sidelines, as she was at at least two of his hockey games? Something tells me she won't miss this match.
