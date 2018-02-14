Kristen Bell's Brutally Honest Reflection On Love Is A Must-Read

Kristen Bell and her now-husband Dax Shepard since 2007, which means she has at least a decade of long-term relationship knowledge under her belt. What's an actress to do with all that pent-up advice? Why, share it on Twitter, of course.
The Good Place star took to the social media platform to show her followers the sage wisdom that got her and her hubby through their romance. (Nope, it wasn't just "Give your girlfriend a sloth.") According to Bell's tweet, the call to share her knowledge happened when she heard a friend was getting married.
"I was writing a note 2 friends who were getting hitched. I wrote congratulations then thought 'Kristen! Arent u old & married? Dont u have any wisdome to share?!' When i was done, I realized Id written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage w/@daxshepard1 healthy. #HappyValentinesDay"
The handwritten list includes important gems like "take necessary separateness, it will make your marriage better" and "rejoice in what makes the other person happy, and allow them their individual interests." So, if your bae is a snowboarder and you prefer to hang out in the cabin with some spiked hot chocolate — both of you should feel free to follow your bliss. (Oh, and the same goes if winter in general is not your thing. You want to hang out on the beach in Hawaii? Maybe just share an Uber to the airport.)
I was writing a note 2 friends who were getting hitched. I wrote congratulations then thought "Kristen! Arent u old & married? Dont u have any wisdome to share?!" When i was done, I realized Id written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage w/@daxshepard1 healthy. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/d0ew7hydUL— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) February 14, 2018
This advice is not to say that Bell and Shepard have always had an ideal relationship — it's just that, now, these two work really hard at it. That might be because Bell admitted that their romance initially got off to a rocky start: The NBC star told Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show Harry that her early relationship with Shepard was "toxic" and filled with unproductive fights. Fortunately, they've worked that element of their relationship out and are no longer all about the drama.
Now, these two are all about staying on the same page: The Veronica Mars alum previously told People that she and Shepard will go to couples therapy when they feel they need it — and have zero shame about doing so.
"We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she explained to the outlet.
Given her openness and willing to talk about the not-so-pleasant side of romantic relationships, Bell is definitely the friend to go to about love advice. Of course, you may not have to: She might just tweet out some wisdom instead.
