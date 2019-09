More than the Gucci suits , the manicured nails , the heeled boots , and yes, even more than his uncanny resemblance to Mick Jagger, Harry Styles fans have a lot of feelings about his hair. (Remember the uproar after he dared to cut off his shaggy lengths for his character in Dunkirk?) But today, it's not a new haircut we're talking about, or what kind of gel his groomer uses to make it all happen. No — this is about his facial hair, and the fact that the baby-faced former One Direction frontman might finally have some.