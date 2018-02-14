Breaking: Vice Media hit w/ pay discrimination lawsuit from former female employee. The woman, whose case seeks class action status, claims her male subordinate, whom she hired, made about $25k more per year than her. The man later became her supervisor. https://t.co/wi0X4hYkGi pic.twitter.com/vJuHkpTZv5— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 13, 2018
Also, we looked at the California Fair Pay Act — one of three laws Vice Media is alleged to have violated. Signed into law in 2015, it is among the toughest pay equity statutes in the country, and has led to an uptick in pay discrimination lawsuits. https://t.co/wi0X4hYkGi— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 14, 2018
On the same day NYT published its report, Vice Media co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi posted a message to https://t.co/dY5R596ZSK that acknowledged problems at the company. That statement also pledged that the company would have pay parity by the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/oglzwEzee3— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 13, 2018