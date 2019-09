Disick and Richie gave visual confirmation of their relationship in October, when he appeared on her Instagram. They did the red carpet thing in December, appearing together at an event for Art Basel in Miami. Then, Disick shared a video of Richie dancing around in her underwear on his Instagram. So, they're dating, they just weren't official in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians canon. There's Instagram world, and then there's the world that exists within the reality TV narrative. And it looks like Disick's May-December romance has made its way to the latter, just in time to be overshadowed by news of Kylie Jenner's new baby Stormi Webster . (One of the two episodes to be aired Sunday is titled "Kris Jenner's Legacy," which could be about Kylie's pregnancy.)