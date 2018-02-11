On Saturday night at Alexander Wang's New York Fashion Week show, Cardi B had the pleasure of sitting next to a huge fan. Just kidding, it was Anna Wintour. But if Anna Wintour isn't yet as big a Cardi B fan as we are, we're willing to give her a list of the top 100 reasons to love the "Bodak Yellow" musician/rising style star/all around incredible unicorn of a human.
Because there's no denying we would have loved to be a fly on the wall during Wang's AW18 catwalk show. The mind races with potential conversations the two could have shared: Did Anna pass commentary on Cardi B's engagement ring? Did Cardi tell Anna that sitting front row at all of these shows was low-key giving her butterflies in her hoo-ha? Did Anna catch Cardi's hilarious Superbowl commercial and commend her acting abilities? Regardless of what common ground the two found, it looks like Anna was just as charmed by Cardi as the rest of us. A series of photos from their meeting show Wintour giving off one of her rare genuine smiles.
Anna THEE Wintour, who never appears to be happy, is smiling at Cardi B. This is a moment! pic.twitter.com/v3qXi8ld4v— Globethotter ? (@BrianMcLight) February 11, 2018
I can’t believe Cardi B has Anna Wintour out here showing teeth. What a time to be alive.— Melissa B?? (@BlackFeministMB) February 11, 2018
.@iamcardib and a fan at @AlexanderWangNY’s #nyfw show pic.twitter.com/cJz76oIX4X— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) February 11, 2018
But the question on everyone's minds is: Does Anna's smile of approval mean Cardi B could be on deck to get her first Vogue cover? (She landed a coveted spot on the front of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book just last month.) Recent years have shown that Anna's been more open to extending the honour to the growing legion of front row celebrities (read: Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Beyoncé). And Wang's (final) fashion week show did just happen to take place in the Vogue editor's former office, the old Condé Nast building. All we're saying is that if the stars seem to align and a Cardi B cover does come out, well, we'd all react with a resounding "Okkrrt!"
