Do you believe you can fly? Jupiter, planet of grand plans, thinks you can and he’s blazing the trail this week. On the 10th, the sun received its Jupiter booster shot and on the 13th, Mercury, planet of learning, gets one, too. Jupiter is providing us with a glimpse at the big picture — the sense that each one of our actions adds up to a larger, better whole. This transit produces confidence and hope, enough to articulate where we’re going and why. Because we’re still in intellectual Aquarius season, this planetary movement can even inspire us to open our minds to the opinions and ideas of people from different walks of life.