Listen To All The Oscar Nominated Songs Right Here

In the winter of 2013, you couldn't walk five feet without hearing someone bursting out into "Let It Go." When "Let It Go" won an Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2014 Oscars, the song was crowned with the same sheen of prestige and respectability as any movie that receives the award for Best Picture.
So, which song will be graced with Oscars glory in 2018? This year, 70 original songs made the Academy's shortlist for Best Original Song. The motley list included "World Gone Mad" from Bright, two songs from Cars 3, PBNJ from Patti Cake$, and the new additions to Beauty and the Beast. Of these 70 songs, only five earned Academy Award nominations.
The Academy Award for Best Original Song can be any artist's step toward an EGOT. Here are the songs that made this year's batch, and where you can listen to them before the big night.