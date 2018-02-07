Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump & We Have Questions

Quincy Jones is 84, and he's dropping gossip crumbs like a Hollywood Hansel and Gretel, leaving a trail of bizarre (and maybe false) anecdotes in his wake. In a candid interview with Vulture, the storied producer has some interesting insults to hurl at some very famous people.
"Michael [Jackson] stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] 'State of Independence' and 'Billie Jean.' The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come," Jones says.
About the Beatles, he says, "They were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherfuckers. Paul [McCartney] was the worst bass player I ever heard."
When interviewer David Marchese asks about disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, Jones says, "We can’t talk about this in public, man." And then: "Be a Pisces. Jam." (Earlier in the interview, Jones and Marchese discover they are both Pisces. I am also a Pisces. We jam.)
Jones also has a lot to say on Donald Trump — and not the usual "I don't like the guy" quotes. Once upon a time, Jones and Trump ran in the same circle. "I used to hang out with [Donald Trump]," he said. "He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him."
But the strangest revelation was when he casually says: "I used to date Ivanka, you know." Jones purports that he and Ivanka Trump dated twelve years ago after being introduced by the designer Tommy Hilfiger. He says, "Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, 'Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.' I said, 'No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.'"
Trump also reportedly met Jared Kushner, her now-husband, in 2005, (that's twelve years ago!), so the timeline is a little muddied. It's worth noting, though, that, for all we know, Jones only had dinner with Trump once. It's hard to call that "dating."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Ivanka Trump for comment.
