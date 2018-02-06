For any women out there who are looking to break into music — whether it's as an artist or a producer or a publicist — what's your advice on where they should begin?

Habtemariam: "As an artist, the opportunities are limitless for talent. If you're creating amazing music, it's about how you connect and network with your peers, which obviously these days is happening a lot on social media. I think that it all comes down to your ambition and how badly you want it, but at a certain point no matter how great your music is, someone has to give you a shot, and what we need is more people willing to give non-cookie cutter formatted artists a shot. So if you really want it, you have to have an incredible work ethic and ambition, because the odds are against you, unfortunately. It's the same thing when you're trying to get behind the scenes. A lot of people get into the music industry because they see the glitz and glam of hanging with artists and going to parties, but there's so much hard work that goes into it. So you have to be willing to sacrifice and be let down sometimes and just really work hard. You could be working for one year and discover an artist that suddenly blows up, and all of a sudden you're a sought after manager. I've seen that happen a lot recently. But you could also work in this business for years and never get a real shot. You have to be prepared for that too. And be prepared, especially right now, for this business to change by the minute. Because it is changing drastically every moment."