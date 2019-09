We’ve all heard the laundry list of unnecessary things you’re supposed to do on 14th February : inhale boxes of chocolate, go out with your “galentines”, select the perfect gift for your S.O. , put on too-expensive lingerie... and these are just the first four Valentine's Day pitches in my inbox. On the beauty side of things, we're usually told to doll up for the person lucky enough to go to a romantic dinner with you.