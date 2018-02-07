If someone tells me that I have to wear it, I’m taking my hijab off. I wear this out of love.
Why do all programs on Islam follow this blueprint? Pakistani culture, awkward Asian dating scene, shariah council divorce, crying scene, moment of reflection. Please improve the discourse, because a) this isn’t most of our realities and b) we’re tired AF #islamwomenandme— Sabeena (@pocobookreader) February 6, 2018
Way to go to compound every stereotype about Muslims, Islam and women with Asian subcontinent culture. #IslamWomenAndMe pic.twitter.com/O81qcOnIcm— Anisa Subedar (@TheAnisaSubedar) February 6, 2018
Can you be an independent woman and a good Christian? Can you be an independent woman and a good secular worker? Can you be an independent woman and a good mother? Can you (etc). Aaaand Can you be an independent *man* and a good ... Strange. As a man, I never get asked that. Odd.— Jason Davies (@JasonPtrDavies) February 6, 2018
Powerful stuff by @thequeenmehreen - it’s so important that society & its laws protect women wherever misogyny rears it’s ugly head. It is not acceptable regardless of any real (or perceived) religious belief system #islamwomenandme— Nick Wood (@nickkwood) February 6, 2018
So interesting to get an inside glimpse of the Sharia Council when dealing with Muslim divorce. Great doc. by @thequeenmehreen #IslamWomenAndMe— David James Lister (@MlSTERLlSTER) February 6, 2018
I have to say, her dad is also a treasure. Bless him. He just loves her. If I were her I’d let him live under my stairs. ☺️
The show today was something I feel every Muslim household needs to watch & learn from. Massive respect and thank you to @thequeenmehreen & the team for a eye opening show. #IslamWomenAndMe— Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) February 6, 2018
Thank goodness Muslim women's desires and needs are being pointed out!! It shouldn't be taboo to acknowledge this!#IslamWomenandMe— Kanza (@kanzaahmed) February 6, 2018
@thequeenmehreen #IslamWomenAndMe As a vaguely Christian British bloke I found that compelling, informative and excellent education. I also feel for your dad. Good job ? and thanks.— Mike E (@effingpot) February 6, 2018
The question was does Islam prevent independence- my answer- and my answer alone is no it doesn’t. Certainly not for the many independent women like myself- if anything it has taught me independence. That I am not anyone’s property- save Allah’s and I don’t bow to men.— RepStar (@RepiakaMoni) February 6, 2018
Puzzled by the ending of #IslamWomenAndMe “Ive seen too many women turn into a shadow of themselves when they get married. That won’t be me.” 1. Shame to turn the story of Muslim Women into one of oppressive marriage 2. Domestic abuse of women is rife irrespective of background— Shelina Janmohamed (@loveinheadscarf) February 6, 2018
Mehreen Baig says she hasn’t met many women who feel empowered by Islam.. my girl needs to get out more ? #IslamWomenAndMe— Nish (@NishIsmail) February 6, 2018
#IslamWomenAndMe one part I didn’t enjoy was seeing the woman for her divorce in front of a panel and the 2nd party wasn’t there present it’s 2018 why is the the bloke not there? religion and culture is mixed and lost in translation. The panel didn’t even understand times changed— Alex Aiyub Bhayat (@AlexAiyubBhayat) February 6, 2018
This documentary had nothing to do with Islam, issues were more cultural as with any other culture. Islam promotes equality, women is Islamic History need to be studied. @BBC and Mehreen Baig should have titled your programme 'Confused, Culture and Me' #IslamWomenAndMe— Rukeiya (@Rukeiya123) February 6, 2018