I Went To Meghan Markle's Favourite Yoga Class & Here's What Happened

I’ve done a lot of novelty yoga in my time (SUP, Acro, Goat – you name it, I’ve chaturanga-ed in it) but a class at Y7 is like nothing I’ve ever experienced. Instead of chanting, people harmonise along to Ginuwine. It’s so dark you can’t see your hand in front of your face (or your foot if you’re particularly flexible). There are no mirrors, no lights and just three ‘flows’ which you do three times, and on the third time you’re encouraged to ‘freestyle’ – which in my class means hardbodies flipping up into headstands. I can’t see them do this, I just feel a rush of slightly less hot air whoosh up next to me. The infra-red heat of around 30 degrees is palpable (think Bikram levels of balmy) and combined with the darkness and the hip-hop beats, the whole experience feels distinctly trippy. I’ve also never seen so many attractive men in a yoga class, which at least brings new meaning to hot yoga.