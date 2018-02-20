"Tom and I got together when I was 15 and he was 17. In 2012, I had just moved to Melbourne for university. He came to visit me one weekend and on my bed, left a red rose and a note that said: 'Be dressed formal and ready to be picked up at 6pm tonight.' At 6pm, he took me to the most beautiful restaurant then to a suite at the Marriott Hotel, filled with candles and a box with a shiny ring. Over the years, I’d heard him talk about his dream watch. Tom isn’t someone who would spend lots of money on something for himself. When we got engaged, I decided to buy it for him. I knew I didn’t owe him anything but I wanted him to have something special.