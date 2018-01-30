Diane Keaton Voices Her Support For Woody Allen To Disappointed Fans

Diane Keaton is one of the many actors and actresses whose career was solidified by roles in Woody Allen movies. Now, Keaton joins Alec Baldwin in being one of Allen’s most vocal supporters amid the resurgence of claims from his estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow. And things are getting very messy.
Encouraged by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, Farrow recently gave her first video interview to CBS’ Gayle King, where the two talked about what allegedly happened to the 7-year-old in 1992. Keaton reestablished firm and unwavering support of Allen with a short tweet last night, a few days after Baldwin (not so concisely) also reaffirmed his own beliefs about the child molestation allegations made by Farrow.
Keaton, 72, wrote: “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.” She also embedded a video from Allen’s 1992 60 Minutes interview where he denies all accusations and claims they stem from a “bitter, acrimonious custody battle” during his and Mia Farrow’s, Dylan’s mother’s, divorce. The divorce came, of course, after Mia found out that Allen had started a relationship with her 21-year-old adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, now his wife of 20 years.
This weekend, Baldwin compared Farrow to Mayella, the character in the classic To Kill A Mockingbird who falsely accuses an innocent man of rape. He also speculated that Farrow’s emotional testimony was fake and one of the “most effective things” in her “arsenal” to take down her father.
Upon seeing these tweets, Farrow responded (without @-ing either actor) by writing,"Woody Allen has been hiding in plain sight for decades and it will always be truly astounding and disturbing to me how successfully he has done so."
Additionally, Judd Apatow and Ally Sheedy have responded to Keaton and Baldwin's tweets and come to Farrow's defence. The comedian-director quote tweeted Keaton’s words and added: “I see a man who wanted what he wanted and didn’t care that he was having an affair with a 19 year old when he was 54 who was also his daughter’s sister.He also took nude photos of this child who he had known since she was nine and left them out for his family to see. Narcissism.” He also called out Allen for supposedly being “so proud of having no relationship” with his other children.
Sheedey, who was recently in headlines for tweeting cryptic message about James Franco's behaviour, proclaimed her support of Farrow and all women who are coming forward.
More celebrities will likely weigh in on this growing conversation on Twitter, expressing their own thoughts on Keaton's comments. Meanwhile, more and more (former) fans continue to "cancel" the actress.
Allen has yet to readdress the accusations, or the state of his own career, following a wave of A-List names expressing regret and remorse in profiting off of his films.
