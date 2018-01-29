Khloé Kardashian Has A Plea For The Paparazzi: Back Off!

Khloé Kardashian knows better than most how invasive the paparazzi can be. While she's historically tolerated the constant barrage of hungry photos, she's now politely pleading for a little privacy. The expectant mother tweeted her request on Sunday after a particularly tiring flight.
"Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now," she wrote. "It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quite [sic] if you must."
She continued to say that although she loves the paparazzi and knows having her picture taken "comes with the territory," she'd "love some boundaries" during her pregnancy. Though hopeful, Kardashian realises her request likely won't be respected.
"I know it won't happen but here's to putting it in the universe," she concluded.
This isn't the first time a Kardashian has asked to be left alone. In March of last year, toddler North West yelled, "No pictures" at paparazzi as she tried to enjoy her time at the oh-so-Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream. Later last year, both Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner put the paparazzi on blast for allegedly altering photos to turn a quick profit.
Look, we get the desire to keep up with the famous family, but even the queens of Calabasas deserve to schlep through the airport or enjoy an ice cream cone in peace. Just because they've chosen to live their lives in the spotlight doesn't mean that they necessarily owe anyone anything. Besides, didn't the paparazzi do enough to spur rumours of Kardashian's pregnancy before she was ready to make the announcement herself? The least we can all do is to let her determine how the rest of her pregnancy goes on her own terms.
Kardashian's call for space shouldn't have to end once she's had her baby. Like many other celebrities— including Jason Momoa, Jennifer Garner, and Halle Berry — she may not want her little one to be the centre of tabloid fodder. Though California passed a law in 2013 that helps protect celebrity children from hounding paparazzi, parents shouldn't have to press charges in order for others to respect their boundaries.
