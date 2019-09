Yes, The Grammys Were A Bad Night For Women — But Especially Women of Colour

And then there was Cardi B, one of music's most buzzed about artists of the past year. In 2017, she became the first female rapper to top the Billboard chart in 19 years and has spent 29 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 with "Bodak Yellow." But she lost to Kendrick Lamar in both the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories during the non-televised pre-show. Lamar is hands down a more talented lyricist, and "Humble" was itself a huge track this year, and an important one both culturally and politically. But with Lamar having seven Grammys under his belt, it felt like Cardi deserved to make history by becoming the first female rapper to win either one of those categories. And not just because she's a woman, or a woman of colour, but because 2017 was the year of "Bodak Yellow," and both the song and the artist deserved an honour from the Grammys. Yet while she wasn't good enough to win, she was good enough to deliver the Grammys one of their most-anticipated performances of the night, outshining Bruno Mars when she joined him to rap her verse on the remix of "Finesse."