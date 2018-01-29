No, Women Don't Need To Step Up — But The Men Who Run The Grammys Do

We, the women in music, also have a box that gets full. Right now it's full of men who think gender or race are boxes to check off, that you can have enough of them. There is no threshold for enough when it comes to representation, but the Grammys certainly aren't near it with their dismal track record when it comes to women. Having one moment in the show devoted to the #MeToo narrative is not representation, it is tokenism. Women aren't an in memorandum or tribute section of the show to check off the list. We are half of the population. Female musicians are some of the most creative, impressive figures in the history, present, and future of music. If Ehrlich and Portnow can't understand those thoughts and reconfigure their box accordingly, then I have a suggestion.