"Of course one thinks about it," Winslet said at the time. "But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false." Winslet added that Allen was an "incredible director," which was a good enough reason for her to work with him.