Netflix's Next Horror Film Has Major Blair Witch Vibes & We Have Questions

The psychological horrors of the film are also of note because they conjure up questions of what horror is: where it comes from and what happens when the things that scared us before no longer exist. When we see one of the characters with a scratched chest in what looks to be an attack by the evil that looms over the group. But when he shows it to the other men, the response from one of his friends alludes quite literally to gaslighting. He says, "Nothing has done that to you. You've done that to yourself."