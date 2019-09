Grammys Continue To Have A Woman Problem, This Year It's With Lorde

Neil Portnow, CEO of the Recording Academy, didn't confirm whether he would wear a white rose to support Time's Up to the show when asked by the Associated Press on Wednesday . "This is a decision that I need to know a little more about," he said the day after the email was sent out. "From what I heard about it, I think it's a wonderful expression that we as a society need to be working on and dealing with," adding that he supported similar causes. Executive producer Ken Ehrlich kept the focus on the artists themselves saying, "We're aware of it and we're certainly supportive of the movement, but the reality is we're more concerned with allowing artists that we work with to express themselves and have artistic freedom," he told AP. "If, in fact, that's part of that, then that's something we support."