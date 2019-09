Gwyneth Paltrow Says She & Chris Martin Are Like Brother & Sister Now

Since their split in 2014, Paltrow and Martin have made an effort not only to co-parent their children together but also to stay actively involved in each other's personal lives, even when that includes hanging out with the other's new boo. Back in November, Martin joined Paltrow and her fiancé (then-boyfriend), Brad Falchuk for a GOOPy brunch . Though remaining close with an ex may seem odd and unrealistic to some, Paltrow told Colbert there's nothing exceptional about her situation.