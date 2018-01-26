Gwyneth Paltrow Says She & Chris Martin Are Like Brother & Sister Now

Gwyneth Paltrow just took "conscious uncoupling" to the next level. Elle reports that on Thursday the actress and founder of lifestyle site GOOP visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — wearing possibly the coolest black jumpsuit ever made (it had pockets!) — and shed some light on the state of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin.
"He's really like my brother," Paltrow told Colbert. "We're very familial. It's nice. It's great."
Since their split in 2014, Paltrow and Martin have made an effort not only to co-parent their children together but also to stay actively involved in each other's personal lives, even when that includes hanging out with the other's new boo. Back in November, Martin joined Paltrow and her fiancé (then-boyfriend), Brad Falchuk for a GOOPy brunch. Though remaining close with an ex may seem odd and unrealistic to some, Paltrow told Colbert there's nothing exceptional about her situation.
Advertisement
"Divorce is terrible. It was really painful. It was really hard," she said. "We really wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible, and we thought that if we could maintain the family, even though we weren't a couple, that was kind of the goal so that's what we've tried to do."
Martin has gone on-record admitting that, though their relationship may seem strange to others, it's actually quite normal for them.
"I have a very wonderful separation-divorce," he told Rolling Stone in 2016. "It's a divorce – but it's a weird one...I don't think of [the word "divorce"] very often. I don't see it that way. I see it more like you meet someone, you have some time together and things just move through."
Of course, their method of remaining close post-split may not work for everyone, and that's okay. There are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to breakups. What's most important is that both parties remain healthy and do what's best for themselves and their families.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement