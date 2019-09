So is this the future of the high street? According to Statista , online retail sales have grown from £33.24 billion in 2012 to approximately £60.43 billion in 2016, perhaps proving that we all want to get our high street fix from the comfort of our desk or sofa. At the opposite end of the spectrum, independent and boutique brands are thriving, with pop-ups and smaller stores that offer personable and relaxing retail experiences. Perhaps the success (or shortcomings) of Zara's innovative new spot in Westfield will decide the physical future of Inditex's other high street brands.