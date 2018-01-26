How and why did you decide to launch Worme?

When buying clothes for our holidays we could never find classic, easy pieces. The only resort wear available was in synthetic materials embellished with jewels, fringes and tassels. We have always loved silk and the effortless elegance it holds so we found a silk supplier and tailor and started to design our own. We made simple, fuss-free pieces that allowed us to transition freely from day to night. This was always a fun, summer project for us and it wasn't until December 2016, during a trip to Miami, that we decided to leave our careers and take our passion seriously.