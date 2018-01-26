Holiday shopping can be frustrating and uninspiring; often last minute, there's only so many kaftans or beaded bikinis you can search through until you call it a day and pack your trusty regulars instead. United in an aim to create a range of resort wear that is timeless, elegant and wearable once you're back home too, sisters Hannah and Melissa Collett have launched Worme, a capsule of sophisticated silk separates that will transform your summer wardrobe.
Inspired by holidays spent in Cadaqués, Spain, the brand encapsulates the freedom of vacation with elegant designs, priced from £270-£600, that work just as well in the city as on the beach. Using the finest crêpe de chine silk and made in London, the sisters' love of quality design and fabrics was realised during their stints working at cult concept store Dover Street Market in London. While working at DSM, Hannah began studying at London College of Fashion before embarking on a 10-year career as a makeup artist for film and TV. During Melissa's time at DSM, she worked at POP magazine and Dazed & Confused, then moved to Paris and New York to focus on her work as a photography agent and producer.
Drawing on their combined experience in photography, hair, makeup and styling, Worme's first look book is produced solely by the sibling duo, empowering both Hannah and Melissa to express their passion and creativity. Alongside the look book, a project called “The Life Of Worme” features a selection of inspiring and creative women, including DJ Siobhan Bell, model Kim Turnbull, photographer Skye Jones and jeweller Amaya Jones, and ballerina Keenan Kampa, wearing the collection in various destinations around the globe.
We caught up with the sisters to discuss what it's actually like working with your sibling, carving out a unique brand in a saturated market and how they brought their dream to fruition.
How and why did you decide to launch Worme?
When buying clothes for our holidays we could never find classic, easy pieces. The only resort wear available was in synthetic materials embellished with jewels, fringes and tassels. We have always loved silk and the effortless elegance it holds so we found a silk supplier and tailor and started to design our own. We made simple, fuss-free pieces that allowed us to transition freely from day to night. This was always a fun, summer project for us and it wasn't until December 2016, during a trip to Miami, that we decided to leave our careers and take our passion seriously.
Who is the Worme woman?
Worme is for every woman! Our silk designs are so classic they can be moulded to suit any age or occasion. Hannah wears her Shore Kimono slung over a bikini to the beach and Melissa pairs hers with the Standard Flare and sneakers; our mother goes for luncheons in hers. Women of all ages can wear Worme, however and wherever they want.
How do the women featuring in "The Life of Worme" embody the brand?
Our aim is to build a Worme community of women all over the world, who inspire not only us but other women to take risks and follow their dreams. All the women featured are wonderful examples of strength and determination and proof that if you work hard your goals will be achieved. From a DJ to a ballerina, each one of them has a unique style and character and have inspired us in different ways. Their positive outlooks, energy and exciting lifestyles encapsulate the brand.
What's it like working with your sister?
It is like working with a best friend but having no boundaries so as you can imagine it can be challenging and lead to some explosions in the office. Although there are fiery times there is trust and respect for each other that is invaluable.
We can just look at one another and know what the other is thinking and this really helps when making decisions. We have defined our roles instinctively throughout the year establishing Worme, and really celebrate each other's strengths – Hannah is design and production, Melissa is creative direction and marketing. We are incredibly grateful to be on this journey together.
