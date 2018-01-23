Their drama erupts in a predictable way: Tia and Caroline get bolder and bolder with their teasing. ("Get your lips off his ass," Caroline moans when she sees Krystal.) Then, Tia steals Arie from Krystal just as she's describing what's happening. What's happening is a little bit of bullying. Which is normally semi-okay! This is The Bachelor. But something about this season lends some earnestness to the proceedings and it gets sad very quickly. Tia and Caroline ultimately face-off with Krystal during the cocktail party, and they make virtually no headway. Afterwards, Tia runs to Arie and starts to cry, admitting that she feels awkward about all the drama. She would rather be talking about Arie, you see, not about Krystal. I get the sense Tia's tears were more about guilt than anything else. She (rightfully) doesn't want to be the girl known for talking about other girls on the show. Her tears devolve into love talk with Arie that — again — actually seems genuine? Is Tia actually just jealous of Krystal? Is that's what's happening? (Honestly, with the drama on this show, it can be hard to figure out who's crying for what reason. See: Volleyball.)