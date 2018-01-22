Jennifer Lawrence Does Not Deserve This Brutal Shade Over Her Controversial Movie Mother!

If you look at the rest of the Razzie acting nominations, you may find that to be the case with other stars as well. Was Zac Efron really not doing his best in Baywatch, or did people maybe just not enjoy Baywatch? How is it that Johnny Depp, who earned so much praise for his numerous portrayals of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, suddenly start sucking for the most recent instalment?