Jennifer Lawrence Does Not Deserve This Brutal Shade Over Her Controversial Movie Mother!

Still, as someone who saw mother! (and, yes, saw many of the so-called "flaws" that perhaps earned it an "F" on CinemaScore ) I have trouble seeing Lawrence as the problem. The role she was given, known only as Mother, wasn't anything like Katniss Everdeen or Joy Mangano or any other part Lawrence has really ever portrayed. The movie was like no film she has ever participated in: Instead of a big, Christmas Day-worthy blockbuster, mother! was a small film that relied more on Biblical metaphors than it did, say, a coherent story.