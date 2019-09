Before the afterparty is the award show and before the award show is the pre-show. But before the pre-show is where the majority of the fun actually goes down. Sure, the red carpet is great — we spot trends, catch the clapbacks , and witness tide-changing interviews . However, one of our favourite pastimes includes hunting down the behind-the-scenes moments you don't see on the carpet. In fact, if you really think about it, the real magic happens before the show even starts. And, as you might guess, this year's SAG Awards is no different.