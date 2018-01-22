Before the afterparty is the award show and before the award show is the pre-show. But before the pre-show is where the majority of the fun actually goes down. Sure, the red carpet is great — we spot trends, catch the clapbacks, and witness tide-changing interviews. However, one of our favourite pastimes includes hunting down the behind-the-scenes moments you don't see on the carpet. In fact, if you really think about it, the real magic happens before the show even starts. And, as you might guess, this year's SAG Awards is no different.
Behind some of the raddest beauty looks of the year are countless makeup artists, hairstylists, nail artists, and aestheticians — and you don't necessarily need their personal phone number to get the scoop on how they made Hollywood's biggest stars camera-ready. In fact, all the secrets are at the palm of your hand, literally. Scroll through your Instagram feed and you'll find pre-pre-show coverage of how stars like Yara Shahidi, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman turn out their best looks.
Click ahead to check out our favourite Instagram posts from tonight.