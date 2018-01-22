Behind some of the raddest beauty looks of the year are countless makeup artists, hairstylists, nail artists, and aestheticians — and you don't necessarily need their personal phone number to get the scoop on how they made Hollywood's biggest stars camera-ready. In fact, all the secrets are at the palm of your hand, literally. Scroll through your Instagram feed and you'll find pre-pre-show coverage of how stars like Yara Shahidi, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman turn out their best looks.