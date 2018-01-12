Leonardo DiCaprio Is Teaming Up With Quentin Tarantino Again

It's a smart move for DiCaprio, if he wants to pick up another acting trophy. The first time he worked with Tarantino, on the Jamie Foxx-starring film Django Unchained, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as a tyrannical slave owner. Considering that DiCaprio has not appeared in a film since winning the Best Actor Oscar for 2015's The Revenant, (a.k.a., the bear film) there's no doubt that his collaboration with Tarantino will be met with major buzz.