Leonardo DiCaprio Is Teaming Up With Quentin Tarantino Again

What's an actor to do after winning a long overdue Oscar? Well, in the case of Leonardo DiCaprio, it's team up with a prolific auteur. According to Deadline, DiCaprio has joined the cast of Quentin Tarantino's new film, marking the second time he has worked with the Pulp Fiction director.
It's a smart move for DiCaprio, if he wants to pick up another acting trophy. The first time he worked with Tarantino, on the Jamie Foxx-starring film Django Unchained, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as a tyrannical slave owner. Considering that DiCaprio has not appeared in a film since winning the Best Actor Oscar for 2015's The Revenant, (a.k.a., the bear film) there's no doubt that his collaboration with Tarantino will be met with major buzz.
Advertisement
As for what the film is actually about? We don't have too many details just yet, but it will be set in 1969, Los Angeles — and that the murders committed by members of the Manson Family will loom in the background of the story.
DiCaprio may be joining a former co-star in the project. According to Deadline, Margot Robbie, who played DiCaprio's wife in The Wolf of Wall Street, has been asked by Tarantino to portray actress Sharon Tate, who was brutally murdered on now-deceased cult leader Charles Manson's orders. (Jennifer Lawrence was also rumoured to be considered for the role, which Debra Tate, Sharon Tate's sister, has some feelings about.) Deadline also stated that Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise may also be in contention for other roles.
Any film about the Manson murders needs to be handled tastefully, of course, so hopefully DiCaprio's new venture is something fans can get behind. It's certainly an unsettling subject for a film, and now the real question is: How will DiCaprio fit into the story?
Advertisement