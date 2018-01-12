Last year, women all over Hollywood made a feminist statement with their blunt haircuts. We quickly dubbed the severe shape and baby bangs the "sci-fi bob," a nod to the powerful women in TV and film who have worn it before. (Think: The Fifth Element, Star Trek, and Aeon Flux.) Soon enough, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian West, Olivia Culpo, and Kelly Rowland were rocking the look. And now, it appears that yet another star is hopping on board: Emma Roberts.
It's a well-known fact that the American Horror Story actress changes her hair colour more often than the average person. And yet, she rarely switches up her cut. Besides the usual trim, Roberts' choppy L.A. lob is pretty predictable. Then, she showed up the Critics' Choice Awards last night — and all our expectations flew right out the window.
Advertisement
Roberts walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Evan Peters and a brand-new baby fringe — the first we've ever seen on the star. Suddenly the notion of "sci-fi" bob took on an entirely new, literal meaning. We're still waiting on celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One Nikki Lee's inspiration for the look (Star Trek comes to mind), but for now we do know this: It's probably not here to stay. Lee posted an Instagram story showing the blonde wig on a mannequin just moments before it landed on Roberts' head. "Guess who's rockin baby bangs?!!!" she wrote.
So, maybe the fringe is fake, but that doesn't make it any less memorable. And who knows? Maybe Roberts will make like another famous Emma and cut a permanent set in the future.
Read these stories next:
L.A.'s Coolest Haircuts To Copy, Stat!
"Wave Formation" Is The Easiest Hair Trick You'll Learn
L.A.'s Coolest Haircuts To Copy, Stat!
"Wave Formation" Is The Easiest Hair Trick You'll Learn
Advertisement