It’s a full-steam-ahead action week with the planetary stage set for new beginnings and the sun shifting from reserved Capricorn to social Aquarius. On Monday, big-hearted Jupiter’s meet-up with intense Pluto makes powerful inspiration available to those willing to see the bigger, more complicated picture. Broadening your mind can make it easier to make other, more tangible changes. If there’s anything you did not like in your or others’ behaviour last week, draw on this energy to switch over to a more positive pattern.