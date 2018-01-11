It matters that Henson’s character is essentially a femme fatale. These kinds of protagonists typically rely on an arsenal of badass skills and knowledge. But they also leverage their beauty and sex appeal as tools to get complex jobs done. Not since the Blaxploitation era of Pam Grier have we seen a woman of colour tapped as a full package of both brains and cunning beauty. And for all of these traits, Mary still manages to be human. She is extremely empathetic and fully capable of caring about more than her bottom line. Women can and do pull off all of the above. All signs point to Mary being the nuanced lead that we deserve.