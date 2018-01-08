The True Story Of How Katharine Graham Revolutionised The Washington Post

Graham’s first order of business was to ask Ben Bradlee, who was then the bureau chief of Newsweek in Washington, to lunch. Unlike herself, Bradlee knew how to run a newspaper, and he had a vision for the Washington Post. From their conversations, she hired him as Managing Editor — creating the team that would put the Post on the map and change journalism forever. Under his leadership, he “forged a staff of reporters and editors and put out a breezy, gutsy paper that investigated government with gusto,”the New York Times.