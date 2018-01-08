Why Viola Davis' Afro At The Golden Globes Is So Important

It's a lesson that she's committed to passing on to her 7-year-old daughter Genesis. Davis posed with Genesis, who wore her own beautiful curls, before this year's Golden Globes ceremony. "I don’t care how stereotypical it is, beauty has got to come from the inside," Davis told us, when asked what she hopes to teach Genesis about beauty. "It’s got to come from owning her story — all of it. Her failures, her insecurities, her strength, her joy, all of it. There’s not one thing she can leave on the side of the road and not claim. That’s all I want for her."