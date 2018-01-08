Why Viola Davis' Afro At The Golden Globes Is So Important

Red carpet season guarantees a few things, like awkward host jokes and a slew of trending Twitter topics. Another certainty: Viola Davis will turn out a look - and she did just that at the Golden Globes tonight. The How To Get Away With Murder star wore a crown of dark brown curls and coils, stretched to perfection by her hairstylist Jamika Wilson. Her natural texture was further enhanced by her makeup (created by artist Autumn Moultrie): coppery lids, mile-long lashes, a metallic lip, and a highlight that rivalled the trophy she was presenting.
Of course, this isn't the first time that the actress proudly wore her natural hair texture on the red carpet. At the 2012 Emmys, she went without a wig for the first time ever. "I would not say that I was 100 percent comfortable until I walked onto the carpet. And I'll tell you why: Number one, I felt like I had to be. Number two, I just wanted to be me," she told us in a previous interview. "Every time you walk that carpet, the pressure to be your authentic self, but at the same time not stick out... That balance is something we are all trying to reach when we walk out the door every day. How do we fit in, but be ourselves and be true to ourselves?"
It's a lesson that she's committed to passing on to her 7-year-old daughter Genesis. Davis posed with Genesis, who wore her own beautiful curls, before this year's Golden Globes ceremony. "I don’t care how stereotypical it is, beauty has got to come from the inside," Davis told us, when asked what she hopes to teach Genesis about beauty. "It’s got to come from owning her story — all of it. Her failures, her insecurities, her strength, her joy, all of it. There’s not one thing she can leave on the side of the road and not claim. That’s all I want for her."
