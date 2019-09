Hollywood, Black Looks Good On You

So when you look through the slideshow ahead, you may notice the majority of women this evening have decided to wear black. But this is not a symbol of mourning. It is a symbol of protest — to join together as a united front that screams loudly to the world 'We are not going to stand for the inequality, for the injustices, for the “lesser-than” treatment. We will no longer be silent.' Time’s up for the patriarchy. Time’s up for the abuse. Yes, they will be wearing black, but they will still be as beautiful and glamorous as years before, because they are rising triumphantly into what will hopefully be a new era in Hollywood.