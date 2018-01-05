Did You Miss This Tiny Detail In Emma Watson's Latest Instagram Post?

It's no secret that actress and activist Emma Watson is an avid reader. After starting her own feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf, the 27-year-old became the one A-lister we could trust for five-star recommendations. In her most recent Instagram post, Watson shared her latest suggestion: Reni Eddo-Lodge's Why I'm No Longer Talking To White People About Race. The book explores Eddo-Lodge's decision to disengage from discussions about systemic racism with a vast majority of white people due to their emotional disconnect. Watson signed her post, a selfie including the cover of the book, with the caption: "Have you had a chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedshelf Jan/Feb book choice, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge ?! #oursharedshelf."
After we enthusiastically added the book to our Amazon carts, we took a second look at the photo. And for a moment, we almost missed one tiny insignificant detail that will surely ignite a tidal wave of trends starting now: her baby fringe.
If you needed any more proof that Watson is constantly ahead of the trend curve, two years ago when she debuted curtain fringe — a look that saw a huge spike in Pinterest searches when other stars like January Jones and Dakota Johnson also made the chop. And while the rest of the world hopped onto the bandwagon in 2017, it's apparent that Watson started the fad a year before everyone else caught on. Our best guess is her new, shaggy baby bangs will have the same ripple effect, but nothing's stopping you from getting them today — especially now that you have a book to bring to your appointment.
