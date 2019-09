The phenomenon has even enabled people including @dontforget2move blogger Christine , 30, who refers to her and partner Jules as “vanlife influencers”, to turn their American road trip into a brand. “Our last trip was to Yellowstone National Park to partner with Michelin tyres on their sustainability program,” says Christine, who has 240,000 followers across her social channels. “Sustainable travel is a huge focus for us. Jules installed solar panels on the roof of our van so we don't need electricity and we've cut down massively on our consumerism and waste. We also have to think of unique ways to get a wash: a dip in a river or ocean, finding a local hot spring or a gym that has free trials. But on the flip side, it encourages us to be outside. Why eat indoors when you can have lunch among the redwood forests or dinner under the stars?” And she has the stunning Instas to prove it.