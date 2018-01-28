Taking the pace of life down a few gears is a big motivation for us #busyAF millennials. Julie Murrell, a community manager at Hipcamp (a company that connects campers with private landowners) says she meets many people in their 20s and 30s every week, who’ve bought or rented a van for a multi-month trip around America because they’re “yearning for a tech and city detox.” People like Liz, 32, who says that when you’re travelling in a VW that only goes 50mph, you’re going to slow down, physically and mentally. “I work in tech so, for me, it was about not looking at a screen for as long as possible. Driving for hours without WiFi or phone reception means you get to stretch your eyes. You can’t beat that kind of headspace.”