Pack Your Bags — These Are 2018's Top 25 Hotels & They Are Unbelievable

We're almost a solid month into 2018 — so, we are itching to get going with our travel resolutions. Maybe you're already planning one ore more of the vacations on your 2018 bucket list. Or maybe you're still stuck in the dreaming phase. Regardless of where you can currently find yourself on the map (figuratively and literally), we've got news to share for some major travel motivation: a list of the top 25 hotels in the whole, entire world.
Trip Advisor recently shared its annual Travellers Choice list. The website gave its 2018 Travellers Choice stamp of approval to a comprehensive list of luxe locations across the globe. And the spots are nothing sort of sublime — from a floating flock of huts in the Maldives, to a castle-like fortress in India, and even a secret garden staycation in Brazil. Scroll ahead to check out the countdown and heat things up with your own new year adventure plans. If the following list doesn't light a fire under your empty suitcase, well then we don't know what will.