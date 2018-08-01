With all the engagements, creative baby names, and Twitter debates, it seems like a lot is going on in the world of entertainment right now. But speedy unions and social media arguments aside, it seems that Hollywood has something else brewing — and it's following in the footsteps of Mexico's World Cup players. That's right: Just about everyone is going blonde right now.
Sure, the look will always be popular, but it really started trending again just days before 2018 when stars like Halsey and Serena Williams went under the bleach bowl. And although the tennis superstar might be back to brown already, the momentum has continued well into summer. Check out the latest stars to jump aboard the trend, ahead.