When it comes to beauty, you don't need a new year to do something different. Every day presents a chance for new opportunities: You can finally start that YouTube channel you've been dreaming about, wear the blue lipstick you've been eyeing, or get a completely different haircut. And with the latter, who better to look to for inspiration than celebs like Beyoncé, Leighton Meester, and Selena Gomez?
So many of our favourite stars have already debuted some shocking hair transformations... and it's only April. Gone are the days of subtle layers and quick trims — if you're ready to make a drastic change at some point in 2018, you'll want to see these looks. Ahead, check out Beyoncé's curly bob, Halsey's Marilyn Monroe-inspired pixie, and Gomez's first hair change since going blonde a few months ago — and more.