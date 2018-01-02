All Of The Horoscope Calendar Reminders You Need For 2018

As anyone who's been blindsided by Mercury retrograde will tell you, it pays to plan ahead — even in the world of astrology. But, between eclipses, solar seasons, solstices, and other astrologically relevant dates, there's a lot to keep track of. Thankfully, you don't have to be bona fide astrologer who carries around an ephemeris to know when the next full moon is coming. All you need is a smart phone or a computer and 10 minutes to log the most important dates into your calendar app of choice.
Ahead, we've rounded up the dates for all the full moons, new moons, eclipses, seasons, and retrogrades you need to know to stay on top of your 2018 plans (from a cosmic perspective, anyway — these reminders won't help you remember the next company meeting or your anniversary). We suggest you have your iCal, Google Calendar, or plain old day planner open and ready.
Ready to launch into the new year but not sure where to start? Take a cue from the stars and let your horoscope guide you. 'Scope the rest of your year here.