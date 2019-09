All Of The Horoscope Calendar Reminders You Need For 2018

As anyone who's been blindsided by Mercury retrograde will tell you, it pays to plan ahead — even in the world of astrology. But, between eclipses, solar seasons, solstices, and other astrologically relevant dates, there's a lot to keep track of. Thankfully, you don't have to be bona fide astrologer who carries around an ephemeris to know when the next full moon is coming. All you need is a smart phone or a computer and 10 minutes to log the most important dates into your calendar app of choice.