I Tried 100+ Beauty Products This Year — & Here Are My Favourites

Foundation:Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick, available at Feel Unique Concealer:Bye Bye Breakout, available at Selfridges. Powder:Bye Bye Breakout Powder, available at Ulta Beauty . (Editor's note: Sorry, this isn't available in the UK yet!)Bronzer:Bronzer, available at Han Beauty . (Editor's note: Sorry, this isn't available in the UK yet!)Blush:Artist Face Color Blush Powder, available at Debenhams Highlighter:Holographic Stick in Mars, available at Amazon MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in Precious Petals, available at Amazon Eyeshadow:Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, available at Cult Beauty Infallible Paints Eyeshadow, available at Boots Glitter:Glitter, available at Etsy Eyeliner:Liquid Liner EX, available at DHC . Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, available at Debenhams. Mascara:Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, available at Superdrug Lipstick:Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color, available at Boots Powermatte Lip Pigment, available at Selfridges Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick, available at Feel Unique