I Tried 100+ Beauty Products This Year — & Here Are My Favourites

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
In 2017, I tried more products than I can possibly count, from new high street lipsticks to ridiculously expensive palettes to vibrating straighteners — all in the name of journalism. And if there's one thing I've learned from it all, it's that beauty brands continue to outdo themselves year after year.
After some serious reflection, I've rounded up the crème de la crème — that is, all the products that truly stood out to me in 2017. Press play on the video above to see them all in action and keep scrolling for all the details.
Skin Care:
Cleanser: Kat Rudu Coco Honey Papaya Enzymes Cleanser, available at Amazon.
Mask: Renée Rouleau Detox Masque, available at Renée Rouleau (international shipping applies)
Mask: Renée Rouleau Detox Masque, available at Renée Rouleau (international shipping applies)
Mask: Renée Rouleau Detox Masque, available at Renée Rouleau (international shipping applies)
Makeup:
Foundation: Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick, available at Feel Unique.
Concealer: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout, available at Selfridges.
Powder: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Powder, available at Ulta Beauty. (Editor's note: Sorry, this isn't available in the UK yet!)
Bronzer: Han Bronzer, available at Han Beauty. (Editor's note: Sorry, this isn't available in the UK yet!)
Blush: Make Up For Ever Artist Face Color Blush Powder, available at Debenhams
Highlighter: Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Mars, available at Amazon; Wet n’ Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in Precious Petals, available at Amazon.
Eyeshadow: Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, available at Cult Beauty; L'Oréal Infallible Paints Eyeshadow, available at Boots.
Glitter: Lemonhead Glitter, available at Etsy
Eyeliner: DHC Liquid Liner EX, available at DHC. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, available at Debenhams.
Mascara: L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, available at Superdrug.
Lipstick: Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color, available at Boots; NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment, available at Selfridges; Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick, available at Feel Unique
