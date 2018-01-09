There's a moment in Noel Gallagher's Desert Island Discs that sums up the trouble many British men have talking about their emotions. "A poverty-stricken childhood is one thing," host Kirsty Young tells the Mancunian musician, who grew up working-class and then made millions with Oasis, "but it's not the case that everybody's subject to a significant amount of violence from their dad." Noel replies: "I don't write about it in my songs, I've never felt the need to go and see somebody about it. It's just the way it is." In many families like the Gallaghers, men are just men – stoical providers. That's the way it is.