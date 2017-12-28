BuzzFeed Fires White House Correspondent After Alleged Inappropriate Comments

In the latest sexual misconduct scandal to hit the media world, BuzzFeed News fired its White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo yesterday after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to a colleague. He was let go after an internal investigation, a representative told Business Insider.
"We are saddened by these circumstances, but we take these issues extremely seriously," the representative said. "We're committed to ensuring that BuzzFeed remains a place where everyone is treated respectfully by his or her peers."
The media company began investigating several of its employees last month after their names appeared on a spreadsheet passed around in media circles dubbed the "shitty media men list." The list contains unverified allegations against men who work in media and publishing. BuzzFeed fired Carrasquillo after a new complaint was filed against him, according to BI.
Advertisement
"In responding to a complaint filed last week by an employee, we learned that Adrian violated our Code of Conduct by sending an inappropriate message to a colleague," the representative said. "This followed a reminder about our prohibition against inappropriate communications."
It was BuzzFeed itself that originally reported on "the spreadsheet," which includes names of men who work or worked at publications including The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Wall Street Journal.
Earlier this month, the AP spoke with 12 former American Media employees about an investigation into the behavior of entertainment journalist Dylan Howard, a top editor at publications including Us Weekly and The National Enquirer. Two accused him of sexual misconduct. His company, however, stood by him, calling the allegations "baseless."
Also this month, The New Yorker fired its Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza over alleged sexual misconduct. He was also suspended as a CNN contributor.
After a Vox report came out in November listing disturbing sexual harassment accusations against New York Times White House correspondent Glenn Thrush, the Times suspended him. After an investigation, the paper said that while he "has acted offensively, we have decided that he does not deserve to be fired," but will "receive training." Instead, he was taken off the White House beat, and will remain suspended through January.
We have reached out to Carrasquillo for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
Advertisement