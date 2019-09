From her own persona experience, Munn understands what happens when we don't look at the issue of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct as systemic. Just a few weeks after the actress's accusations of sexual harassment from Brett Ratner were first published by the Los Angeles Times , she spoke again to the publication about how quickly people moved on from her story and how Ratner still has not been held accountable in a proper way. She said , "I'm thankful that we're in this moment where our voices actually matter. But I don’t feel like there’s actually an awakening of consciousness in Hollywood. There’s an understanding that there will be backlash in the marketplace and to their bottom line if they don’t make these big announcements. They aren't woke; they're scared."