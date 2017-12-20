Story from Music

Don’t Sleep On Chance The Rapper & Jeremih’s Christmas Album

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage.
Move over, Someday at Christmas by Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper has delivered unto us a brand new Christmas mixtape with his performer pal Jeremih. And yes, don't worry, it's every bit as good as you think it is.
Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped (yes, that's the title, and we love it) is a more fully developed version of the surprise holiday mixtape they dropped this time last year, and it features a whopping 18 tracks, nine of which are brand new.
The best part? The album is also completely free to download. Yes, free. Chance is being especially nice to our wallets during the busiest retail season of the year.
If Soundcloud is more your thing, you can find Disc One and Disc Two of Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped available for streaming.
Chance is coming off an incredibly stellar year. The beloved Chicago rapper just hosted Saturday Night Live, giving us the Obama nostalgia moment we need. He also dived headfirst into philanthropy, geared towards education for children in his home city by donating $1 million to the Chicago Public School district. Chance established the Twilight Awards for teachers, school administrators, and students. He even found time to do the morning weather on WGN Chicago, which is a must-watch.
Chance is all about giving us a reason to smile, and we appreciate it dearly. By teaming up with smooth crooner Jeremih, we're pretty sure we're going to be listening to Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped for years to come. Even our mum is bopping along to "I'm Your Santa" while she decorates the Christmas cookies.
