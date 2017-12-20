There's A Hidden Message About Women In All These Dunkirk Movies

That Dunkirk and Churchill are relevant again isn't all that surprising. We're currently living through an unstable moment in history, one where dark forces we once thought extinguished are once again rearing their heads. The idea that we would turn to strong leadership from the past in entertainment makes sense. But it would be remiss to once again overlook the women who worked tirelessly to push the cause of freedom and democracy forward. They deserve to be more than just a footnote in someone else's story. And ironically, the only Dunkirk film to put women front and centre is the fake propaganda movie within Their Finest.