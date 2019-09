The set devolved into chaos, with staffers high out of their minds. They were then shuttled to a nearby hospital. "People are moaning and crying, wailing, collapsed on tables and gurneys. The D.P., Caleb Deschanel, is leading a number of crew down the hall in a highly vocal conga line. You can't make this stuff up," said Cameron. Set painter Marilyn McAvoy told Vice that "eventually we all got put in these cubicles with the curtains around us, but no one wanted to stay in their cubicles. Everyone was out in the aisles and jumping into other people's cubicles. People had a lot of energy. Some were in wheelchairs, flying down the hallways." Doctors determined that the chowder has been spiked with PCP.