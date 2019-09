How many times have you watched The Holiday this December? I'm definitely at a solid four. It's just one of those movies I have to watch every Christmas season , so you can probably guess that my heart grew three sizes when I saw this photo of Jude Law and Kate Winslet reuniting on Monday. The two stars play brother and sister in the 2006 movie, but spend most of the film on opposite sides of the world, so it's nice to see the family ties are still strong when they're together IRL.