From the trailer, there is a simple lesson on money in Ocean’s 8: Women need it. We cannot and should not commit acts of organised crime to get it, but sometimes (like when it’s the difference between life and death) it can feel worth the risk. The heist in 2001's Ocean's Eleven was executed by a bunch of men who were excited about money, sure. But they were also lured by the simple thrill of possibly getting away with it. They didn't need to be convinced.