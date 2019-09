The first official Ocean’s 8 trailer is here, and it looks like everything we hoped it would be. The all-female ensemble cast is witty, diverse, and badass. It successfully made me antsy about the full release, and I can’t wait until June to see a bunch of women pull off the crime of a lifetime. The two-and-a-half minute trailer seems to hint at how stealing $20 million would affect the lives of eight very different women. I don’t need to see the film to know that the answer is probably: a lot. Even this soon, it’s worth taking a closer look at what connections Ocean’s 8 might be drawing between women and money.