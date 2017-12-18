To put it another way — if a guy you had just met decided to flip through his artistic renderings of the naked women he's been with during your first date, you'd be out of there, right? What about when he tells you that he's been wandering around the globe chasing adventure, and that he has no fixed address at the moment because he's finding his true self? I mean, who needs running water when you have art? Also, these aren't crayons — he doesn't buy into that kind of commercialism — they're literally scraps of charcoal that he whittles with his pocketknife.